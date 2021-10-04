Sep 30, 1958 – Sep 30, 2021

A Celebration of life for David Cameron Nichols, 63, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Chandelle Events Center in Riverton, Wyoming. A reception to visit with the family will follow until 6:00 p.m. Mr. Nichols passed away on September 30, 2021 at his home in Riverton. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

David was born on September 30, 1958, son of Charles Bruce and Marjorie Joanne (Pate) Nichols in Riverton, Wyoming.

He grew up in Dubois where his family-owned Triangle C Ranch, spending much of his time in the mountains. He briefly lived in Cody and Laramie. David graduated from Riverton High School.

On October 15, 1983, he married Hazel Renay McIntosh in Ethete, Wyoming.

Mr. Nichols enjoyed guiding handicapped and disabled hunters, volunteering his time, effort and equipment in many shooting events.

David worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic throughout his career. He also loved logging in the mountains and spending three years mining gold in Alaska. He enjoyed spending time hunting, shooting and reloading. He also taught Youth Firearms Education, shooting sports to the local 4H Club. He loved coaching kids in wrestling in and outside the state for over 15 years. He was the biggest supporter of his children’s sporting events. Even after his kids grew up, he found ways to help youth be involved in sports and shooting events. He was more concerned about other people’s wellbeing and experiences, which brought him happiness and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Renay of the family home in Riverton; son, Davie (Ashley Nichols of Laurel, MT and their two children, Olivia and Vada; daughter, Jordan (Lyle) Hughes of Riverton and their three children, Declyn, Zoey and Hollis; brothers, Robin (Kathleen) Nichols of Basin, WY and Jeff Nichols of Basin, Wy; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Lonnie) Music, Isebel (Dusty) Hiatt, Kim Thornley and Jesse (Jack) Manley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Mike Thornley and father-in-law, Jim McIntosh.

Memorials may be made to the University of Wyoming 4H Shooting Sports for the Raton, New Mexico Trip in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com