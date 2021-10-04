Breaking News

Augustine Ridgley

News
Article Updated: October 4, 2021
Comments Off on Augustine Ridgley

Augustine Ridgley, 64, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Ridgley Family Cemetery at Ethete
COVID restrictions required, masks and social distancing.

Post navigation

Posted in: