Augustine Ridgley, 64, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Ridgley Family Cemetery at Ethete
COVID restrictions required, masks and social distancing.
