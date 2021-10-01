U.S. 287 paving continuing in Lander between Buena Vista & Popo Agie River bridge

Concrete striping scheduled next week

Asphalt paving activities are continuing Friday in Lander on the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 project.

A 2-inch layer of asphalt pavement is being applied to the milled road surface. Once the first layer of pavement is placed between Buena Vista Drive and the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River bridge, the entire asphalt paving project will receive a second 3/4-inch layer of pavement wearing course, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation inspector Austin Shields of Lander.

Paving may continue on Saturday, and it is scheduled to continue next week. All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Compacting the hot asphalt as it is laid down in Lander. WYDOT

More than 5,325 tons of asphalt paving and 1,921 tons of pavement wearing course are being paved on each end of the downtown Lander concrete pavement.

Traffic will be moving one lane in each direction during the paving operation, so delays will be minimal.

In other news, a WYDOT striping crew is scheduled next week to paint lines on the concrete section of the Lander streets project.

The US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is Nov. 30.