Two warrant arrests; Three alcohol-related arrests

Arrests/Citations from 9/30/21 to 10/1/21

Lee Eagle, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 8:58 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public intoxication at 2:09 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal Boulevard

Aaron burke, 37, Gillette, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 3:37 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Dawn Nephi, 40, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication and for an Open Container at 7:03 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Main

Blake Armajo, 32, Riverton arrested at 2:45 a.m. Friday on Woodridge Drive for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest