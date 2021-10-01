Oct 19, 1991 – Sep 22, 2021

Jamie “Jdiggz” Dawn Goodman, 29, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A rosary with a wake to follow will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, 1613, 17 Mile Road. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, Heritage Hall of the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery.

Jamie Dawn Goodman was born to James Edward Goodman and Robyn Nadine Blackburn on October 19, 1991. Throughout her life she attended school at St. Stephens, Arapahoe, Riverton, Lander, and Casper. She worked as a Housekeeper at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, WY. She lived in many places including Phoenix, Arizona, Alaska, California, and most of her life on the Wind River Reservation.

Jamie was a member of the Catholic Church and also participated in Traditional Native American Ceremonies. She loved her dogs, and really enjoyed dressing them up. She also loved karma, bug juice, listening to music, cruising, braiding hair, drawing, playing at the casino, and chilling with her family and friends. She had a strong connection with children, and loved her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her Aunts, Sarah Willow, Sandra (Jack) Littlewhiteman, Melissa (Arturo) Carrillo, Penny, Sherry, Geraldine, Deidre Blackburn, Arlene, Brenda Goodman, Elizabeth, Shawn Antelope, Rebecca Kuka, Lupe Blackburn, Matse Blackburn, Carmelle KnowsttisGun, Chepa KnowsttisGun, Margret Medicine Horse; Uncles, Ricky Blackburn, Martin Blackburn, Kenneth Blackburn, Ronald Blackburn, Glen Blackburn, Darrel Goodman, Paul Medicinehorse, Delmar Duran, Jr., Mitchell Warren, Tater Warren, Louis Whiteplume, Norman Willow, Jr.; grandmothers, Camillia Highpine, Peggy Highpine; brothers, Travis Warren, James Goodman, Jr., John Goodman, Winterhawk Goodman, Winn Goodman, Jakota Wolfname, Garett Wolfname, Gentry Blackburn, Drew Blackburn, Gary Blackburn, Lorenzo Roman, Dereck MedicineHorse, Dom MedicineHorse, Lamonte Shakespeare, R.J. Friday, Kyren Friday, Solomon Friday, Malcom Whiteplume, Sterling Wolfname, Basil Blackburn, Willie Hanway, Donovon Littleshield, D.J. Littleshield, Craig C’Bearing, Edward Blackburn, Bronson Blackburn, Lakota Piper, Roman Dewey, Ricky Blackburn, Jr., Alfonso Roman, Jr.; sisters, Therese (Johnny) Roberts & kids, Malliore (Brett) Martel & kids, Jaeshawn Friday & kids, Dawn (Leonard) Buffalo & kids, Javon Lynon & kids, Carmella (Charlie) Lambert, Nicole (Josh) Rosenberger & kids, Margaret Goodman & girls, Tashina Goodman, Yolanda Young, Darnell Littleshield, Paris Scott & kids, Shacheen (Shawn) Brown & kids, Margaret & Patricia C’Bearing, Darion & Daelynn SunRhodes, Brooke (Pedro) Bentancourt & kids, Marisela Roman, Kasia Monroe, Lori (Thomas) Warren & family, Shelly (Robert) Anderson & Family, Disi Willow & family, Amanda (Danny) Ortiz & family, Andrea (Matt) Blackburn & family

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Goodman, Sr. & Robyn Nadine Blackburn; grandparents, Shirley & Edward Blackburn, Johnny & Donna Goodman, Ruby and Jimmy Blackburn; sisters, Lindsey Friday, Camille Goodman, Stephanie C’Bearing; nephews, Joshua Friday, Carlos Goodman & Darrell Hanway; brother, Ty Wolfname.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.