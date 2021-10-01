Cougars, Rams and Warriors win on Friday Night

The Wind River Cougars, Dubois Rams and Worland Warriors were the area’s only winners in Friday High School Football.

In Pavillion, the Cougars romped over Riverside 48 to 12 and the Rams outscored Burlington 69-24. Worland ran over hapless Rawlins 49-7.

One of the most anticipated games of the day was held within sight of the Nebraska border as Number 1 Shoshoni faced home-standing Number 2 Pine Bluffs. The Hornets used a strong passing game to overcome Shoshoni 34-25. The Wranglers fell behind early and were unable to catch the Hornets.

Elsewhere, Lander Valley fell to Douglas in a penalty and turnover plagued game at Bill Bush Stadium 29-6. The Bearcats scored on an 80 yard run in the second quarter, followed by a pick-six just 41 seconds later to grab a 14-0 lead at half. The Bearcats recovered a fumble in the Lander endzone and hit a 25 yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to doom the Tigers.

Riverton, meanwhile, got off to another slow start and the Buffalo Bison rolled to a 42-7 win over the Wolverines in Riverton’s homecoming game.

Playing on the road at Cokeville, the Thermopolis Bobcats dropped a 46-12 decision to the Panthers.

St. Stephens forfeited its game with Greybull.

Saturday, it’s Rocky Mountain at Ethete to play the Wyoming Indian Chiefs at 1:30 p.m.