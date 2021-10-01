Booster Shot Drive-Through Clinics set beginning Monday in Fremont County

Offered through Fremont County Public Health

Fremont County Public Health will be giving booster shots (3rd doses) as per the CDC’s recommendations on Mondays and Wednesdays in Lander and Tuesdays in Riverton.

We will also be having drive through clinics in both communities. The dates and location for these clinics are as follows:

• Lander Community Center parking lot on Thursday October 14th

and 15th from 10 to 4.

• Riverton Public Health Parking lot on Thursday October 21st and

22nd from 10 to 4. (For the Riverton clinic you will need to enter fairgrounds road from South Federal and will exit out Monroe, as it will be one way traffic for these clinics.)

• Dubois residents may contact Mountain Sage Clinic to schedule a

time for their booster dose or come to one of our drive-up clinics in

Riverton or Lander.

Proof of 2 dose Pfizer series vaccination with the last dose

being a minimum of 6 month is required upon arrival in order

to receive a booster.

To register for your Pfizer booster shot or a first dose of COVID

vaccine either in the office or at one of our drive through clinics

please visit this link Welcome to the Wyoming Vaccination

Sign-Up | Wyoming to schedule a date and time. Using this

website for scheduling helps decrease your wait time so it is

strongly encouraged to do so before arriving for the booster

shot. Please wear a short sleeved shirt on the day of your shot.

You will need to wait in your car for 15 minutes after receiving

your shot.

If you are having trouble with the Prepmod scheduling website click

either of these sites for troubleshooting tips:

https://www.facebook.com/Fremont-County-Public-Health-

221479027288/

https://fremontcountywy.org/government/departments/public_he

alth/prepmod_appointment_scheduling.php

Public Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for booster doses of the

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those at highest risk for

COVID-19. These recommendations are:

● People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care

settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s

COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech

primary series,

● People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19

vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary

series,

● People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19

vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary

series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

● People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19

exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

These recommendations apply only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and are not for those who previously received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.