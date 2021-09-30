One DUI arrest, Two Public Intox arrests and a warrant arrest

Arrests/Citations 9-29 to 9-30-21

Brienna Salmon,25, Riverton, Arrested at 10:51 pm in the 700 block of West Main on a Fremont County Warrant

Blaze Birdshead, 27, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and on a Violation of a Protection Order in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive at 4:03 p.m.

Dawn Nephi, 40, Pocatello, ID, Arrested at 8:12 p.m. at an address on East Fremont for Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 36, Riverton Arrested at 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of West Washington for Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 9-28 to 9-29-21

A fawn deer that appeared to have been shot and killed was found in the 1600 block of West Main at Big Bend Avenue at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday.

A stopped school bus displaying a stop sign and flashing red lights drive-by was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday on Sunnyside Avenue. The drive-by is under investigation

Payne Yellowrobe, 35, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication at 11:57 a.m. on the Bike Path where it crosses East Pershing.

A ticket was written for a tobacco problem at Riverton High School

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing

Dawn Nephi of Pocatello, Idaho was arrested for Public Intoxication at 7:11 p.m. at North Federal and East Pershing

Bryan Dunihoo, 47, Shoshoni,was arrested at 8:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal on a Fremont County Warrant

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Webbwood Road

Ethan FightingBear, 34, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 9-24 to 9-27-21

Two 13-year-old female juveniles were cited for possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana at 8:41 a.m. Friday at the Riverton Middle School

At 8:49 a.m. Friday, also at RMS, a tobacco violation was reported by the School Resource Officer there.

Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Washington

Jonah Dwyer, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 2:01 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 300 block of West Monroe

Aaron Burke, 37, Gillette, Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Resisting at 10:44 a.m. in the 400 block of North Federal

Charles Potter, 35, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 2:58 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Pershing Avenue

Carlos Ridrigues, 26, Riverton, Arrested at 6:54 p.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Street on a Fremont County Warrant.

Jeremiah Willow, 18, Riverton, Arrested at 8:34 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Federal on a charge of Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Two Riverton residents, 35-year-old Dudley C’Bearing and 34-year-old Julia C’Bearing were arrested for Battery in the 300 block of East Fremont

Three juveniles were arrested after an incident in the 700 block of Eagle Drive at 1:34 a.m. Sunday. a 15-year-old female was arrested for Minor In Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana; 15-year-old male was arrested for Interference, and a 15-year-old male was arrested for Interference and Minor in Possession

Samuel Enemy Hunter, 43, Lodge Grass, MT, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and on a Johnson County, WY, Warrant. As officers were waiting for a tow-truck, the man got into his vehicle and drove off. This occurred at 1:37 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Federal. In the same incident, Rhonda Rideshorse, 46 of Lodge Grass was also arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:51 a.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing

Kenneth Shakespeare, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested at 4:17 p.m . in an alley adjacent to the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Patrick Schommer, 58, Riverton was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Pershing

Talleigh Guinard, 24, Riverton, was Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Marijuana at 11:34 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing