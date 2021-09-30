County’s death toll from COVID-19 Related Infections reached 110 this week

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday that four more Fremont County residents had died from COVID-19 infections, or died from COVI-19 Complications on top of already immune compromised residents.

The latest four fatalities from the virus were two men and two womem. Two did not have health conditions putting them at higher risk, two did. Threee died in September, one in August and two of the deaths occurred out of state.

According to the Wyoming Hospital Association, there are now 12 patients in Fremont County, seven in Lander and five in Riverton hospitalized with the virus. There are no Covid patients in Thermopolis and there are six in Worland. Lander has four patients in ICU beds, Riverton two and Worland two. No patients are currently on a ventilator.

Fremont County as of yesterday afternoon had 352 active lab confirmed cases of the virus, 84 in Washakie County and 17 in Hot Springs County. In the past two weeks, Fremont has seen 618 lab confirmed cases, Washakie 10 2 and Hot Springs 41.

Vaccine booster shots are now available statewide at pharmacies and clinics for those who have already had two jabs of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine.