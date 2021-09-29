Aggravated Assault Arrest; Two drunk drivers, Two other alcohol related arrests

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 9/24 to 9/27/21

Lawrence Plenty Hawk, 58, Montana, Arrested on a LPD Warrant and for Public Intoxication at 6:22 p.m. Friday at Safeway in Lander

George Brown, 30, Riverton, was served a warrant from the LPD at the Fremont County Detention Center on Friday evening

Keilyn Bell, 21, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 7:20 p.m. at Mr. D’s in the 700 block of Main Street.

Devon Senn, 28, Riverton, was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Open Container at 11:17 p .m. Friday at the West Main Pit Stop

Gary Collins, 72, Riverton, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 8:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street

A 16-year-old Lander female was cited for Excessive Acceleration at 11:10 p.m. Saturday night in the 300 block of Baldwin Creek Road

Lorraine Hunter, 37, Lander, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 11:28 p.m. Saturday at South Sixth and Garfield Street

Che Stiffarm, 23, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication and Open Container at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Washakie Street

Raymond Price, 73, Lander, was cited for Hit and Run after striking a pole in the 100 block of South First Street at East Main

Arrests/Citations 9/20 to 9/21/21

Cody Armajo, 35, Ethete, Arrested at 2;19 P.M. on Fremont Street for a Probation Violation Warrant.

Ramelle Wanstal, 44, Ethete, Cited for Shoplifting at 4:40 p.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center. He was also arrested at 10:38 p.m. for Theft of Alcohol at Mr. D’s Food Center.

Willis Tillman, 39, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 6:02 p.m. in the 700 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication and on two LPD warrants.

Arrests/Citations 9/9 to 9/14/21

A 15-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance at Lander Valley High School at 12:49 .m. Thursday.

Jennifer Schacht, 55, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:41 p.m. on Thursday at Safeway on West Main.

Christopher Addison, 42, Lander, Arrested for Assault at 5:01 p.m. Saturday on MacFarlane Drive

Arrests/Citations 8-25-21 to 9-1-21

Anson Manning, 56, Utah address, Arrested at 11:01 on Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Main for Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old male was cited for Possession and Use of Marijuana at Lander Valley High School on Thursday at 2:07 p.m.

A 15-year-old male of Lander was cited for a Minor in Possession and Under the Influence at Lander Valley High School at 2:42 p.m. Thursday

A 15-year-old male of Lander was cited for Minor Under the Influence at Lander Valley High School at 3:33 p.m.

Heather Jolley-Persson, 34, Lander Cited for a Hit and Run, No Drivers License and No Insurance after crash on Garfield Street at 1:54 p.m. on Friday.

A search warrant was executed at the Fremont County Detention Center on Friday at 9:07 p.m. The report of findings was forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office for possible drug charges.

Warren Jorgenson, 54, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 8th and Main Sunday at 12:20 a.m.

Lashayla Wallowingbull, 27, Ethete, was served three LPD warrants at the Fremont County Detention Center

Charles Brown, 36, Lander, Arrested for Domestic Violence at 11:09 p.m. at an address on Market Street on Sunday.

A 55-year-old male of Arapahoe was charged with Public Intoxication at 1:47 p.m. Monday on Macfarlane Drive.

Christian Chavez, 28, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:38 p.m. on MacFarlane Drive.

Arrests/Citations 8-24-21 to 8-25-21

Mary Spoonhunter, 28, Lander, cited for No Drivers License and Following Too Closely after a fender bender at South 5th and Popo Agie Streets at 7:58 a.m.

A student and their parent were warned after a student was found with tobacco on the high school campus. The report was made at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frontier Ambulance was called to an address on Lincoln Street where it was feared a toddler had take some prescription medicine at 7:56 p.m.

Shawn Lopez, 27, Lander, Arrested for Possession of Marijuana at an address on Sweetwater Street at 11:15 p.m.

Arrests/Citations 8-20-21 to 8-23-21

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested at 11:23 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Steven White, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 6:25 p.m. for Public Intoxication on Main Street

Malcolm Whiteplume, 31, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County, WY warrant at 7:18 p.m. on Smith Creek Street.

Leslie Noseep, 19, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 7:22 p.m. on Macfarlane Drive for Driving While Under the Influence and Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Heaven Warren, 21, Kinnear, Arrested on a Fremont County, WY warrant at 9:29 p.m. at North Second and Lincoln Streets

Coal Weed, 31, Ethete, Arrested on a Converse County, WY, warrant at 11:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

Aeleen Cuch, 32, Riverton, Arrested on Fremont County, WY warrant at 11:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street

Brady Seaver, Missouri, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Main Street

Patrick Heller, 62, Lander, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct with an ambulance crew at 1320 Bishop Randall Drive at 5:20 p.m.

John Klepser, 32, Lander, Arrested for Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving without Headlights and Passing in No Passing Zone at 9:40 p.m. at 7th and Cascade Streets

Ramelle Wanstall, 44, Ethete, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence at 10:44 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main

Jackson Cedric Shakespeare, 35, Jackson, Arrested at 3:03 p.m. in City Park for Domestic Abuse

Lawrence Plenty Hawk, 58, Montana, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street.

Danna Genereaux, 19,Lander, Cited in the 100 block of Main Street at 8:58 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 8-18-21 to 8-19-21

Crystal Dawn Lovell, 45, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 5:27 p.m. at 235 McFarlane Drive

Arrests/Citations 8-17-21 to 8-18-21

Jasmine Milliawna Bell, 22, Riverton, arrested on a warrant from Hot Springs County, WY, at 10:23 p.m. at Milepost 81 on Wyoming 789

Brandon Whiteplume, 23, Riverton arrested at 3:17 p.m. on a warrant from Fremont County, WY, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 8-16-21 to 8-17-21

Emmy Surrell, 30, Lander, Cited for Expired Drivers License and warned of a child restraint in vehicle not being used for a child in the vehicle. The incident was reported at 1:27 p.m. at the West Main Pit Stop.

Arrests/Citations 8-9-21 to 8-10-21

Richard Kingstone, 74, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrants at 8:48 a.m. on City Park Drive.

Arrests/Citations 8-6-21 to 8-9-21

John Keller, 82, Lander, cited for following too close after a two-vehicle crash at the Maverik Country Store and East Main at 7:23 a.m. on Friday.

Bradley Woody, 19, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 8:50 p.m. Friday at an address on Pushroot Court.

David Seeds, 56, from Florida, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol at 11:53 a.m. Saturday on City Park Drive.

Melanie Perry, 19, Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, No Insurance and No Seat Belt after a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Main Street.

Brett Roanhorse, 25, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at North 9th and Lincoln Street on a LPD Warrant

Arrests/Citations 8-5-21 to 8-6-21

Martin Harris, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 11:36 a.m. at Mr. D’s Food Center on a Fremont County Warrant. He was sitting outside on a bench.

Gregg Woody, 62, Lander, Arrested on an LPD warrant and cited for Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance at 10:15 p.m. at an address on Pushroot Court

Daniel Harwin, 18, Arizona, Cited for Minor in Possession at 12:29 a.m. at the Maverik Country Store.

Arrests/Citations 7-29-21 to 7-30-21

There was no report from the LPD by early afternoon Friday

Arrests/Citations 7-28/21 to 7-29-21

Nakita Addison, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 1:30 p.m. at an address on Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-23/21 to 7-27-21

Rachel Hillger, 31, Lander, LPD Warrant served at F.C. Detention Center

Toby C. Long Soldier, 23, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:53 pm on market Street.

Arrests/Citations 7-22-21 to 7-23-21

There were no arrests during this 24-hour period.