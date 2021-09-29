New Physician announced for SageWest Health Care in Riverton

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that James Rao, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering inpatient medicine services at SageWest Health Care in Riverton. Dr. Rao is one of several physicians expected to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow health care services.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Rao to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer of SageWest Health Care. “Hospitalists are an integral part of a patient’s care while they’re in the hospital. Dr. Rao’s expertise will be important as our hospitals strive to meet our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Rao has more than 15 years of inpatient experience. He joins SageWest most recently from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho where he has practiced since 2010. Dr. Rao is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Rao completed his residency in internal medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. He earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Flo.