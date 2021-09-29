Furbearing Animal Trapping seasons to begin in October

Trapping season is around the corner and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has new web pages to help you get ready. Check them out here.

Trappers

Game and Fish asks trappers to let us know, through our online form, about the elusive animals you may encounter while trapping. This reported information can help the department determine survey locations and develop distribution maps.

Check out the FREE online North American Trapper Education Course as a great way to begin to learn about trapping or to brush up on your skills.

Learn about sharing the landscape with other recreationists.

Recreationists