Free wild game carcass disposal in area landfills

Below is a map of Wyoming landfill and transfer stations that may accept waste from processed game animals and whole carcasses. Please click on the facility to see the facility name, location and contact information. Contact these facilities or your local solid waste provider or municipality to check on policies on waste acceptance prior to disposal.



With hunting season in full swing and proper carcass disposal being a key component of a person’s hunt, here is the list provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that provides information on which Wyoming landfills are accepting animal carcasses.



A NOTE ABOUT CWD AND CARCASS DISPOSAL

Transporting and Disposal of deer, elk or moose

CWD can be transmitted from carcasses of animals that have been harvested by hunters and are positive for CWD. The majority of CWD positive animals that are harvested appear completely normal and healthy. To minimize the possibility of transmission, Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming from the site of the kill:

• Whole carcasses can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor, or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided that the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming.

• Cut and wrapped meat

• Edible portions with no portion of the spinal column or head attached

• Cleaned hide without the head attached

• Skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue

• Teeth

• Finished taxidermy mounts

Whole deer, elk and moose carcasses cannot be transported out of Wyoming. The only parts approved to leave the state are edible portions with no part of the spinal column or head; cleaned hide without the head; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts. While these parts are permitted to leave Wyoming, not all states regulations align with this.

NOTE: Nothing in these requirements allows hunters to remove evidence of sex, species or horn or antler development as required in the regulations. For further information refer to the Important Hunting Information Section in the current year’s deer or elk regulations.