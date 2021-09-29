District 25 implementing help to overcome barriers for students missing school

Fremont County School District #25 Trustees Tuesday night accepted a revised policy for attendance and truancy on first reading. Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach noted the new policy combines the roles of an attendance officer and a truancy officer for the district.

In discussion, board members were told that the district is taking a non-punitive approach to finding out why kids are not coming to school. There are attendance officers at each district building, and the new position will help coordinate efforts to find out why a student is missing school, and attempt to mitigate those barriers.

Board Chairman Carl Manning said the new position offers a carrot and not a stick approach.

Ibach reported that “a lot of kids are missing school district wide” so bringing both efforts together will bring more kids to school. Part of the problem, she reported, is the impact of Covid-19 on school populations. She said Riverton Middle School has been hit especially hard, from a staff standpoint with numerous teachers out.

Ibach said that when a student has missed 10 days of school consecutively, and doesn’t show up for the 11th day, they are dropped from the roles. She said a part of the new position is to determine if those students are then re-enrolling after quarantines or other illnesses.