May 5, 1930 – Sept. 26, 2021

Wayne “Bud” Robinson, 91, of Lander passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 30, 2021 beginning at 6:30 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, Wyoming. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 beginning at 10:30 AM.

Wayne was born on May 5, 1930 in Rupert, Idaho to Arthur and Lydia Robinson. He was the youngest of seven siblings and was given the nickname “Bud.” Wayne and his family moved to Bitter Creek, Wyoming when he was a young child. His formative years were spent in and around Bitter Creek where he was able to explore the rugged desert of Sweetwater County. Wayne boarded with a family and graduated from Rock springs High School in 1948. During high school, Wayne was on the wrestling team and placed third at State.

Wayne worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on May 10, 1951. He served in the Korean War in Charlie Company, 185th Combat Engineer Battalion. As an Army Sergeant, he was discharged on September 24, 1952. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, as well as the United Nation Service Medal.

After returning home, Wayne met and married his first wife Dorothy Dewester. Together they had a son, Marvin Tyler. Wayne and Dorothy later divorced.

Wayne moved to Lander where he worked for his brother, Al Robinson, at Al’s Tin Shop. Al piloted a private airplane and Al and Wayne frequently flew on trips to Sonora, Mexico. While visiting Caborca, Wayne met his second wife, Maria Leticia Mendez. They were married on August 5, 1961. Wayne and Leticia had four children, Wayne Jr., Susan, Irving and Letty.

In the early 70’s, Wayne and Leticia purchased a lot and began building their home. The entire family began by excavating the basement by hand using a pickaxe, shovels, and a wheelbarrow and worked as a crew in the construction of the home until completion. This instilled the value and reward of hard work in their children.

Wayne and his oldest son, Wayne, Jr., began the operation of Robinson Roofing and owned and operated the business until retirement in 1995.

Wayne and Leticia moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona and enjoyed retirement until moving back to Lander in 2013 to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne had a genuine, kind nature and loved all animals, especially cats.

Wayne is lovingly remembered by his five children Marvin (Pam) Tyler, Wayne (Catherine) Robinson, Susan (George) Piplica, Irving (Carmen) Robinson, Letty (Chip) Eckhardt; grandchildren, Peter (Eirinn) Piplica, Tiffany (Sam) Hartpence, Spencer (Gabriela) Piplica, Alexander (Kelsey) Robinson, Nicholas (Casidy) Robinson, Matt (Justice) Robinson, Anna Robinson, Nate (Katie) Robinson, Austin Robinson, Cassandra Robinson, Xiomara Robinson, Lyssette Robinson, Ramsey Eckhardt, Pakus Eckhardt, Shyla (Ty) Nicholas, Ronna (Shan) Wilson, Dusty (David) Witcher; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Chase, and Mara Hartpence and Santiago and Salvador Piplica.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leticia, grandparents, parents and siblings.

Should friends desire, memorials might be made to the Lander Senior Center, 205 South 10th Street, Lander, Wyoming.

Please sign the family registry at hudsonsfh.com.