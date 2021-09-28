Voter Registration Day is Today; Clerk urges voters to check their registrations for accuracy

Even though there are no elections in Fremont County in 2021, Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said it’s still a good time to register to vote or check on your registration and make your updates before the 2022 election season.

“Please go to your Fremont County Clerk’s Election Office in the County Courthouse in Lander Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or go to the county’s website at www.fremontcountywy.gov and go to the Clerk and then Elections,” Free said in an emailed news release. “You will find all of the items that you will need to register to vote. You can also call us at 307-332-1088.”

Other locations to register or change your registration are (and during their regular business hours)

Lander City Hall

Riverton City Hall

Hudson Town Hall

Shoshoni Town Hall

Dubois Town Hall

Pavillion Town Hall

“Be ready Fremont County voters. Register NOW or Update your Current Registration,”Freese said.