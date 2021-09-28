Threats made with firearms, one real, one a toy

From law enforcement reports:
Fremont County Sheriff
At 9:39 a.m. at an address on Fox Springs Drive Monday, a homeowner reported being startled when a worker entered his home to collect a water sample. The homeowner ordered the man out of his home at gunpoint.
The owner of a dog on Riverview Road was contacted after a woman walking her dog was chased by another dog. The owner of the aggressive pooch was warned about having a dog running at large.
There was one Coronor’s call on Monday
Fire calls included two grass fires, a structure fire on Lyons Valley Road and a medical aid call on Baldwin Creek Road outside of Lander.
Riverton Police Department
A juvenile threatening another juvenile at the Tyler Apodaca Memorial Skate Park at Riverton City Park had used a toy gun in making the threat. The juvenile with the toy was contacted and warned about making threats.
The Red Eagle Convenience Store reported someone had dumped a kitten into a trash can behind the store.
At 1:16 p.m. a Brown GMS Sierra pickup crashed into and knocked over the crosswalk sign in the middle of a median strip at First and Main.
A break-in was reported at the U-Haul business in the 300 block of North Federal 10:07 a.m. Saturday. A key to a U-Haul truck was taken, along with the truck.
A report of a person breaking into a house with a hatchet on East Washington Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday is under investigation.
The theft of a firearm was reported Saturday at 7:46 p.m. from an address on Dinwoody Circle. The firearm was a 9mm CPX 2.
Lander Police Department
There was no report received