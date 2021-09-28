Threats made with firearms, one real, one a toy

From law enforcement reports:

Fremont County Sheriff

At 9:39 a.m. at an address on Fox Springs Drive Monday, a homeowner reported being startled when a worker entered his home to collect a water sample. The homeowner ordered the man out of his home at gunpoint.

The owner of a dog on Riverview Road was contacted after a woman walking her dog was chased by another dog. The owner of the aggressive pooch was warned about having a dog running at large.

There was one Coronor’s call on Monday

Fire calls included two grass fires, a structure fire on Lyons Valley Road and a medical aid call on Baldwin Creek Road outside of Lander.

Riverton Police Department

A juvenile threatening another juvenile at the Tyler Apodaca Memorial Skate Park at Riverton City Park had used a toy gun in making the threat. The juvenile with the toy was contacted and warned about making threats.

The Red Eagle Convenience Store reported someone had dumped a kitten into a trash can behind the store.

At 1:16 p.m. a Brown GMS Sierra pickup crashed into and knocked over the crosswalk sign in the middle of a median strip at First and Main.

A break-in was reported at the U-Haul business in the 300 block of North Federal 10:07 a.m. Saturday. A key to a U-Haul truck was taken, along with the truck.

A report of a person breaking into a house with a hatchet on East Washington Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday is under investigation.

The theft of a firearm was reported Saturday at 7:46 p.m. from an address on Dinwoody Circle. The firearm was a 9mm CPX 2.

Lander Police Department

There was no report received