Riverton man found guilty in Federal Trial alleging sex abuse over 25 years

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Dalco Gabriel Whitemen, 53, of Riverton, Wyoming was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact following a five-day federal jury trial in front of District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper, Wyoming.

According to evidence provided at trial, the jury found that Whiteman was responsible for molesting multiple victims on the Wind River Indian Reservation spanning the course of 25 years. Six victims, several of them unknown to each other, testified that they had been sexually

assaulted by Whiteman, some of them on numerous occasions.

Sentencing on each count will vary based on when the assault occurred. The most serious convictions for aggravated sexual abuse are punishable by not less than 30 years but not more than life imprisonment. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

“This verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of Dalco Whiteman,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI in coordination with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which was the primary investigative agency in this case, will continue to prioritize protecting child victims of sexual assault by holding accountable all those who perpetrate such crimes.”

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.