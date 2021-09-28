April 29, 1922 – Sept. 24, 2021

Georgia Gale (Critser) Bridgman, 99, passed away quietly on September 24, 2021 at Westward Heights Care Center with her family and caregivers by her side.

Gale was born in Artesian, South Dakota on April 29, 1922. She suffered through the Great Depression and recalled owning a single pair of shoes and only one extra change of clothes. She experienced the Dust Bowl, telling stories about her teacher dismissing school before noon because the daylight turned to night with the blowing dust and that the dust would filter into the house making the air thick and difficult to breathe.

On September 19, 1941, Gale married Luther D. Bridgman, a Buck Private in the U.S. Army. During World War II, she aided in the war effort as an Electrician Helper in the Copper Smelter in Tacoma, Washington. After the war, Gale and Luther moved to Montana and bought the Clyde Park Tavern and Wilsall Bar. Several years later, they leased a cattle ranch outside of Clyde Park, Montana. In 1963, the family moved to Piney Creek north of Buffalo, Wyoming and leased a cow-calf operation in partnership with Reynolds Aluminum Company. In 1984, Gale and Luther moved to Yuma, Arizona due to his declining health. Luther died in 1987. Gale moved to Lander, Wyoming in 2014 to be closer to family. She loved to garden, crochet, fish, play cards and craft. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gale is survived by her daughter Jeri (Bob) Trebelcock, granddaughter Jessica (Gilman) Bishop, grandson Bill Trebelcock and great-grandchildren Avery and Nolan Bishop.

She was preceded in death by her husband Luther, a son Zacari and brothers Bud, Doyce and Merlin.

To honor Gale, a private celebration of life will be held.

