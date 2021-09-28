COVID-19 Infections crippling local rural Post Office locations

COVID-19 quarantines have reduced the staff at three rural Fremont County Post Offices to only two employees, down from five, shuttling between Pavillion, Kinnear and Fort Washakie. Some services may be coming back as soon as this coming Monday. The Dubois Post Office is also suffering an employee shortage.

“I can tell you all the mail from the three offices is going up and going out,” Fort Washakie Postmaster Susan Dannelson said Tuesday. “The two of us are shuttling between the offices to get everything done in the early morning and then for an hour in the early afternoon.

The staff shortages became public when notices were posted on the doors at Kinnear and Pavillion.