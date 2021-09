The warmth continues across the area today with sunshine at times dipped by patchy smoke. Turning much cooler in the west tomorrow with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in association with an approaching cold front.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with the mid-70s at Dubois. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the mid to high 40s with 39°F forecast for Dubois.