The Central Wyoming College Rustler Roundup Rodeo is on tap this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the county fairground’s Grand Arena in Riverton.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday: 12 pm performance | 5 pm slack

Saturday: 9 am slack | 2 pm performance

Sunday: 11 am final

The event also features a Saturday night concert with Nashville recording artist Cale Moon. $10 admission | 7:30 pm | tickets @ fremontcountyfair.org