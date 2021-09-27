RHS Homecoming Activities begin today with Chili Feed; Dress up Days planned

It’s homecoming week at Riverton High School with four big days of activities leading up the Wolverines football game with Buffalo.

Monday, Sept. 27 – Community Chili Feed @ 6:00 PM at Wolverine Stadium Concession Stand and Burning of the “R” at 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday Sept 29 – Homecoming Royalty Coronation at 9:40 a.m. at RHS Gym

Thursday, Sept 30 – Volleyball versus Rock Springs at 6 p.m. followed by Movie Night (for RHS students only) in the RHS back parking lot at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct 1 – Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street followed by the football game with Buffalo at 7 pm at Wolverine Field and presentation of the homecoming Royalty at half-time.

Saturday, October 2, Varsity Volleyball vs Casper Natrona at 1 p.m. at RHS Gym then the Homecoming Dance (RHS Students Only) at 8-10:30 p.m. $10 Admission and semi-formal attire requested.