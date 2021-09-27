Median Crosswalk Sign knocked down, again

For the second time this year, the median crosswalk warning sign at First and Main has been knocked down. Oddly, the highly reflective posts around the big sign were not damaged. It appeared a motorist coming from South First avoided the reflective posts but crashed directly into the large electronic crosswalk sign.

This marks the second time this year the big sign has been run over by a motorist. The first incident was shortly after it was installed on the new median before there were reflective posts to warn drivers of the big sign.

The sign is in the jurisdiction of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which was unavailable for comment this Monday morning.