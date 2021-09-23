Sand Creek Fire now 58% contained; No additional fire growth

There has been no active growth on the Sand Creek Fire over the past 3 days. The fire is located west of Lander on Shoshone National Forest and Bureau of Land Management administered lands. The fire began on September 9th 2021, and the cause still remains under investigation. It is currently 929 acres, with crews increasing containment to 58%. This will be the final update unless there is a significant change in fire activity.

Multiple resources remain on scene; these include three handcrews, three engines, one Type 1 helicopter, and one Type 3 helicopter. Minimal fire behavior is expected today with increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. Crews will continue to patrol the edge of the fire as well as a green island within the fire area that is burning and work on direct line construction. Air support will be available to support ground crews as needed.

The Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game have issued a road closure for the Moccasin Lake and Dickinson Park Road located within the Wind River Indian Reservation. https:// www.facebook.com/SAFishandGame

