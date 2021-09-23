New Chamber Director Introduced to City Council

Riverton’s new Chamber of Commerce Director, Janet Winslow, was introduced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting by councilor Kristy Salisbury, who was attending the meeting remotely.

Sailsbury said she attended the last meeting of the chamber board where Winslow’s appointment was made permanent. Sailisbury said Winslow and Chamber Treasurer Herb Wilcox are working together to put a new financial system in place for the chamber.

Winslow said the chamber is working with the downtown business owners on the final preparations for this Saturday’s Harvest Festival, which will go from 2 to 6 p.m.