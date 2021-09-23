National 4H Week Coming; 4H Flags okayed for downtown

National 4H week is coming up from Sunday, Oct 3, 2021 through Saturday, Oct 9, 2021, and downtown Riverton will be decorated for the occasion.

At Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting, Burma Nightriders 4H Club members Dani and Abrielle Santee sought permission to put up 4H flags through the downtown area.

Permission was granted.

The girls said they had 40 flags that would be placed on the flag holders throughout the downtown area.

Mayor Richard Gard thanked the girls for coming in and noted that 4H is a great program for youth and that he was hapy to support the request.