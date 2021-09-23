Autumn Officially began at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday

Autumn (Fall) officially arrives yesterday, Wednesday, September 22nd with the Autumnal Equinox occurring at 1:21 PM, MDT, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. The sun is shining directly on the equator at this time of year and will continue its southward march, so the days will continue to get shorter.
