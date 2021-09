It will be mainly sunny for a few days. Cooler on Thursday and Friday, and then warming up again for the weekend.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for southern areas today with warm, dry and breezy conditions.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, with the high 60s at Dubois. Tonight’s lows mostly in the 40s with the upper 30s at Dubois.