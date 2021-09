Randy Tassitsie, 73, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Carson City, NV. An evening service and wake will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 staring at 6:00 pm at 146 Quinten Quay (Charlie Town), Fort Washakie. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sacajawea Cemetery.

COVID precautions are mandated, masks and social distancing will be required.