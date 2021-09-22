Lander Pet Connection changing focus; Established an Animal Medical Fund

The Lander Pet Connection (LPC) announced Wednesday a medical fund for animals has been established in honor of long-time Lander resident the late Claudia Pearson, who gave a substantial gift to LPC. Pearson died last November.

The shelter and rescue has shifted from becoming a “supply” shelter, sending pets to richer areas for help, to becoming an adoption and lifesaving hub for SW Wyoming.

“We have had a historic summer of intake and saving lives. The rescue is changing the landscape of animal welfare in the area and Claudia’s Fund has already had an immediate impact on saving lives,” said Executive Director of the Lander Pet Connection Marta Casey in a news release.