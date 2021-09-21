Jan 2, 1955 – Sep 14, 2021

Wendy Lee Miller, 66, passed away quietly on September 14, 2021 with her husband, David by her side.

Services will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Miller’s residence. Wendy will be missed by all. Family requests your prayers. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wendy’s name to Abba’s House P. O. Box 1242, Riverton, WY 82501.

She was born in January, 1955 in San Diego, California to her Montanan parents, (John) Gordon Curran and Esther Curran. After her father died young, Wendy nurtured a close, lifelong relationship with her mother and helped raise her three younger siblings. Wendy spent her early years in Billings, Montana and moved to Powell, Wyoming when she was 14. Wendy graduated from Powell High School and Northwest Community College. She attended the University of New Mexico, where she met her husband, David. They were married on September 24, 1977 in Powell, Wyoming. After her three sons were born, Wendy began a new career, and while pregnant with her fourth child she earned her RN degree from Central Wyoming College. She then began her career in nursing, working in the emergency room in Bozeman, as a school nurse in Casper, and at Riverton high school and middle school.

Wendy was a devoted mother and wife; she raised four high achieving children and had selfless love for her family. She had a fun, boisterous, and sometimes mischievous personality. It was common to find her laughing deeply with her family at restaurants, churches, concerts, and any other occasion, however inappropriate. She was strong–willed and had an unfiltered wit that helped her not tolerate nonsense from anybody. She enjoyed shopping and had exquisite taste in food, places, clothes, and makeup. Her taste helped her to buy very thoughtful gifts for her family and friends, from which she received great joy in giving. Wendy loved to travel and has been to Japan, India, Nepal, China, most of Europe, Uruguay, Panama, and especially loved spending time in Mexico for the past four years. She had a ravenous appetite for good crime novels, and read several books a week.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David, and their children Andrew (Ganae), Scott (Shea), Brett (Jyoti), and Amy. She was recently blessed with a granddaughter, Prithivi, daughter of Brett and Jyoti. She is also survived by her brothers Steve (Linda), and John (Suzanne). Wendy is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Tracy.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.