Seven local high school golfers named All-State for 2021

Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis and Karsten Simmons from Worland are local Wyoming High School golfers to be named All-State four years in a row. According to the Wyoming Coaches Association, there are eight more golfers that are All-State for a third time in their career. Here’s the statewide list: * Denotes local high school golfer
2A Girls
Elizabeth Holbrook – Big Horn
KyAnna Petz – Moorcroft (2020)
Allie Crawford – Sundance (2019 & 2020)
Sheridan Schubarth – Sundance (2019 & 2020)
Anna Keller – Tongue River
Addison Rosics – Tongue River (2020)
Leah Keever – Upton
Brooklyn Materi – Upton (2019 & 2020)
Ciarra Moore – Upton
Avril Norman – Upton
2A Boys
Garrett Baker – Big Horn
Austin Christen – Kemmerer
Tate Pollard – Kemmerer
Blake Wood – Kemmerer (2019 & 2020)
Carter Wood – Kemmerer (2020)
*Will Clark – Thermopolis
*Hadley Johnson – Thermopolis (2019 & 2020)
*Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis (4-time All-State!)
Braxton Tremain – Tongue River
Logan Timberman – Upton
3A Girls
Riley Tomich – Buffalo
Luci Adams – Green River
Kaelea Gibson – Green River
Isabell Salas – Green River (2020)
*Maddie Korell – Lander (2020)
Erika Cook – Lovell (2020)
Chevelle Jolley – Lovell
Macy Jones – Wheatland (2020)
Lily Nichols – Wheatland (2020)
Bryley Waring – Wheatland
3A Boys
Keehan Rickett – Buffalo
Trevor Stowe – Buffalo (2020)
Hunter Hall – Cody (2020)
*Sequeil Lozier – Lander
*Brodie Dale – Riverton
*Parker Paxton – Riverton
PJ Horsley – Star Valley
Gage Gibson – Torrington
*Jackson Dunham – Worland
Karsten Simmons – Worland (4-time All-State!)
4A Girls
Barrett Georges – Cheyenne Central
Madie Griffin – Kelly Walsh
Carli Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)
Haily Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)
Sophie Spiva – Natrona County (4-time All-State!)
Libby Gardner – Sheridan (2019)
Katie Jorgenson – Sheridan
Samantha Spielman – Sheridan (2019 & 2020)
Gabi Wright – Sheridan
Darby Barstad – Thunder Basin (2019 & 2020)
4A Boys
Shay Leupold – Campbell County (2020)
Brant Morrison – Campbell County
Peyton Wasson – Campbell County
Alexander Miller – Cheyenne Central (2020)
Sam Dolezal – Evanston
Hayes Millham – Jackson
Brodey Deacon – Kelly Walsh
Tanner Warren – Kelly Walsh
Jackson McClaren – Laramie (2018 & 2020)
AJ Fletcher – Rock Springs
Sam Young – Rock Springs
Brock Owings – Sheridan (2020)
Alex Sanders – Sheridan
Bodie Williams – Thunder Basin
Sources: Wyoming Coaches Association, Wyopreps.com