Seven local high school golfers named All-State for 2021

Hardy Johnson of Thermopolis and Karsten Simmons from Worland are local Wyoming High School golfers to be named All-State four years in a row. According to the Wyoming Coaches Association, there are eight more golfers that are All-State for a third time in their career. Here’s the statewide list: * Denotes local high school golfer

2A Girls

Elizabeth Holbrook – Big Horn

KyAnna Petz – Moorcroft (2020)

Allie Crawford – Sundance (2019 & 2020)

Sheridan Schubarth – Sundance (2019 & 2020)

Anna Keller – Tongue River

Addison Rosics – Tongue River (2020)

Leah Keever – Upton

Brooklyn Materi – Upton (2019 & 2020)

Ciarra Moore – Upton

Avril Norman – Upton

2A Boys

Garrett Baker – Big Horn

Austin Christen – Kemmerer

Tate Pollard – Kemmerer

Blake Wood – Kemmerer (2019 & 2020)

Carter Wood – Kemmerer (2020)

*Will Clark – Thermopolis

*Hadley Johnson – Thermopolis (2019 & 2020)

*Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis (4-time All-State!)

Braxton Tremain – Tongue River

Logan Timberman – Upton

3A Girls

Riley Tomich – Buffalo

Luci Adams – Green River

Kaelea Gibson – Green River

Isabell Salas – Green River (2020)

*Maddie Korell – Lander (2020)

Erika Cook – Lovell (2020)

Chevelle Jolley – Lovell

Macy Jones – Wheatland (2020)

Lily Nichols – Wheatland (2020)

Bryley Waring – Wheatland

3A Boys

Keehan Rickett – Buffalo

Trevor Stowe – Buffalo (2020)

Hunter Hall – Cody (2020)

*Sequeil Lozier – Lander

*Brodie Dale – Riverton

*Parker Paxton – Riverton

PJ Horsley – Star Valley

Gage Gibson – Torrington

*Jackson Dunham – Worland

Karsten Simmons – Worland (4-time All-State!)

4A Girls

Barrett Georges – Cheyenne Central

Madie Griffin – Kelly Walsh

Carli Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)

Haily Kalus – Kelly Walsh (2020)

Sophie Spiva – Natrona County (4-time All-State!)

Libby Gardner – Sheridan (2019)

Katie Jorgenson – Sheridan

Samantha Spielman – Sheridan (2019 & 2020)

Gabi Wright – Sheridan

Darby Barstad – Thunder Basin (2019 & 2020)

4A Boys

Shay Leupold – Campbell County (2020)

Brant Morrison – Campbell County

Peyton Wasson – Campbell County

Alexander Miller – Cheyenne Central (2020)

Sam Dolezal – Evanston

Hayes Millham – Jackson

Brodey Deacon – Kelly Walsh

Tanner Warren – Kelly Walsh

Jackson McClaren – Laramie (2018 & 2020)

AJ Fletcher – Rock Springs

Sam Young – Rock Springs

Brock Owings – Sheridan (2020)

Alex Sanders – Sheridan

Bodie Williams – Thunder Basin

Sources: Wyoming Coaches Association, Wyopreps.com