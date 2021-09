John Isaac Romans, 69, of Lander died on September 19, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00pm, Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the foyer of Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. The Funeral will be 10:00am, Friday, September 24, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 262 N 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.

A more complete obituary will follow.