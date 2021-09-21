Jul 3, 1972 – Sep 13, 2021

Debra Anne Bell was born on July 3rd, 1972 at Lander, Wy. and made her journey to the Spirit World in the early morning hours of Monday, September 13th, 2021 at Denver, Co.

A Celebration of Life and Feed in honor of Debra will be, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center of the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. All precaution of Covid-19 are being requested by the family.

She was a fancy shawl championship dancer during her younger years into her teens and won at many pow-wows. Schools she attended were at Wyoming Indian Elementary where she was a basketball cheerleader and when the first Wolf Dancers dance club formed she was named the first Princess. She graduated 8th grade at Pine Ridge Elementary in South Dakota. She also attended Lander Valley High School as a freshman joining the R.O.T.C. as a cadet. Debra also went to Flandreau High School in So. Dakota. She continued her education earning various nursing certifications in Wy, So. Dakota and Colorado where she became a Caretaker RN. She worked as a caretaker at many nursing homes in Wy. and Colorado where she was certified to dispense and administer medicine.

During her younger years into her early teens Debra loved playing basketball and won a few independent championships earning All-Tourney awards. She learned to sew and became a Princess Star Quilt maker taught to her by her grandmother Joyce Bell. Debra also made grass dance regalia for young boys. She also designed and made fancy-dance shawls, dresses for young girls. Debra became a great cook and she was always asked to cook at many family gatherings, and other functions. She once worked at an oil rig cooking for over hundreds of workers. Debra is a very avid Denver Broncos fan always cheering for her team.

Debra Anne is survived by her two children – daughter Takini S. Bell-Thunder and son Mato Mani M. Champagne/Bell. Father Aloysious J. Bell, Sr., brothers Destry A. Bell, Jermaine I. C. Bell (Jennifer), Aloysious J. (Luke) Bell, Jr. (Jasmine) and sister Nyvee Stone. Her uncles Duane R. Bell, Sr. (Sadie), Jake Bell (Isabelle), Tyrone S. Bell (Lena), Phillip Gary Bell and Johnny Gilliam aka J.J. Kent. Also her aunts Rhonda Bell (Ronnie Morrison) and Melvina Quiver. Nieces Bessie Rose Cloud, Rhealaurie Cloud and Jaynielynn Cloud. Nephews, McClain Gardner, War Lance Black Shawl and (Bugsy) Leonard Buffalo, Jr. Debra is also survived by her two favorites grandkids Abbe Bell and Kenyon Hebah. Debra is survived by her companion Hector Bonilla and cousin Loreal Black Shawl. She is also survived so many other relatives to numerous to name.

Debra Anne was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Bessie Brings, grandparents Edward J. Bell and Ernestine Joyce Bell. Great-grandparents Isaac White Bull/ Bell and Agnes (Posey) Bell. Also her aunts Abigail (Abbe) Bell and Gloria Bell Willow. Cousins Jerome Bell, Duane Bell, Jr. and Cindy Bell. Also her mother Ruby E. Quiver. Grandfathers Rex Holy Dance, Joe Brown Eyes, Floyd Hand and grandmother Beatrice Afraid of Bear, and special friend and sister Shawna Dewey and a special cousin Clarence “Augie” Behan.

