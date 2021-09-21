COVID-19 Surge has hospitalized 14 in Fremont County, three in Washakie County

The Wyoming Hospital Association is reporting a growing total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lander and Riverton, with today’s total at 14 patients. That number includes 9 COVID-19 Patients at SageWest Lander and five at SageWest Riverton. Banner Health in Worland reports three COVID-19 inpatients and the Thermopolis Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital reported one Coronavirus patient.

Intensive Care patients number four in Lander and two in Riverton. Fremont County now has a total of 339 active COVID-19 patients, 201 of those are newly confirmed cases. Hot Springs county has 36 active cases and Washakie County has 30 active cases.

To illustrate the surge in cases, the Wyoming Department of Health reports 651 new cases in Fremont County within the past 14 days. There have been 71 such cases in Hot Springs County and 55 in Washakie County.

The Delta Variant of the virus is now responsible for 105 of the cases in Fremont, 46 in Hot Springs and four in Washakie counties.