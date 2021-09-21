May 11, 1953 – Sep 18, 2021

Christine Cook Anderson, 68, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s. Chris was born on May 11, 1953, in Douglas, Wyoming to Don and Eva (Turner) Cook. She was raised in Douglas, graduating with the class of 1971. She spent her working years as a CNA and care giver.

In August of 2001, she married her devoted husband, Don and she traveled the United States with Don’s career as a pool nurse. They returned to Riverton to care for both of their aging mothers.

Chris enjoyed traveling, camping and reading; especially novels by Diane Mott Davidson.

She leaves behind Don; sons, Quinton and Danny; step-children, Troy (Emily) Anderson and Tina (Pete) Frullo; brother, Kelly (Jeanette) Cook; sister, Cheryl Boespflug (Glenn) Ogg; cousin, Greg Stevens and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Chris’ request, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions can be made to Help for Health Hospice Home or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St. Riverton, Wy 82501.

