A Herculean Landing on Highway 287 last week was part of a military exercise

An Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made a historic landing on Highway 287 between Muddy Gap and Rawlins last Thursday. The highway landing is a part of the Rally in the Rockies exercise, a large-scale joint training exercise with Air Force, Air Force Reserves, Army, Army Reserves, Wyoming Army and Air National Guard, and multiple Wyoming State agencies.

The exercise allowed military members to demonstrate the ability of their aircraft to land in an austere environment.

That particular portion of Highway 287 is as straight as a runway, and that is why it was chosen. The highway was closed for several hours while the exercise was underway. Wyoming Highway Department Director Luke Reiner and Governor Mark Gordon attended the exercise.