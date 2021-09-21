Rustler Rodeo advanced four to the Short Round at Chadron

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers Rodeo Teams traveled to Chadron, Nebraska this past weekend for the second of five fall regional rodeos. After the long round was complete they had two men and two women representing them in the short round.

Leading the way on the Men’s team was Dustin Thompson of Soda Springs, Idaho. Dustin finished second in the long round of the Steer Wrestling with a 4.7-second run. He followed that up with a 7.4 second run in the short round, which was the fourth-fastest in that round, giving him a total time of 12.1 on two placing him third in the average. Gage Gregersen from Malta, Idaho, made the short round for a second week in a row after throwing his long round steer in 6.1 seconds but failed to catch his short round steer- resulting in a no-time and finished tenth in the average.

Local cowgirl Elsie Campbell led the way for the lady Rustlers placing sixth in the average in the Breakaway Roping. She roped her long round calf in 2.9 seconds, and split ninth and tenth. She followed that up with a 3.1 second run in the short round splitting fifth and sixth in the round and moved her up to sixth in the average. Freshman Nevada Berezay from Magrath, Alberta, Canada, made it back to the short round in the Barrel Racing after stopping the clock in 16.62, placing her ninth in the round. Unfortunately, she tipped a barrel in the short round adding 5 seconds to her time giving her a 22.15, and 38.77 on two dropping her to tenth in average.

“We let a few opportunities slip by us and had a few horse issues that we need to work on this week,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “The cattle and the draw usually play a big role in the results at Chadron and it was no different this year. We had some chances to make runs that would have advanced to the short round but made some little errors that cost us. We won’t dwell on them but will be aware of them so that it won’t happen again. We also have some work to do on a few horses this week, maybe get some guys on different horses that are working better, and do some tuning on the ones that will be making the trip to Sheridan with us this upcoming weekend. We will also celebrate the victories that we came out of Chadron. Dustin Thomson and Elsie Campbell both made two nice runs to place in the average. Also, Gage Gregersen made it back to his second short round in a row in the Steer Wrestling, but unfortunately, his hazer missed his haze causing him to not be able to catch his steer. Also, Nevada Berezay making the short round in the Barrel Racing was a huge win for her because last week her horse wouldn’t even go into the arena, and she had to take a no-time.”

