Sunday’s report from the Sand Creek Fire indicated a total fire size of 929 acres with 44 percent of the fire contained. There are now 120 personnel involved in fighting the fire, which started on September 9th. The fire is located on the West end of the North Fork Canyon 13 miles west of Lander.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph caused increased fire activity and spotting on Sunday. The high winds were a product of a strong cold front that moved through the area late Sunday afternoon and evening.