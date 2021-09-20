Riverton Boys win State Title, Paxton top finisher

Lander Valley Girls 4th, LVHS Boys 5th in team standings.

The Riverton High School boys, led by RHS sophomore state champion Parker Paxton, won the State Championship Saturday at the Lander golf course by 32 strokes. Riverton bested state runner-up Worland 633 to 665 for the 3A boys state championship.

Paxton won his second straight individual state championship, shooting 66-64-130 to top Worland senior Karsten Simmons by 11 strokes. Simmons shot 72-69-141. Riverton’s Brodie Dale finished 5th, earning 3A all-state honors, and Lander Valley’s Sequeil Lozer finished 9th and received all-state honors.

The Wolverine State Championship team includes Paxton, Dale, Daxton Fischer, Kyler Graham and Brett Jones.

In girls action, Maddie Korrell of Lander finished 4th and received all-state honors.

Top 5/Fremont County 3A State Boys Golf Results: 1. Parker Paxton, Riverton 66-64-130; 2. Karsten Simmons, Worland 72-69-141; 3. Hunter Hall, Cody 77-71-148; 4. PJ Horsley, Star Valley 73-80-153; 5. Brodie Dale, Riverton 81-80-161; 9. Sequeil Lozer, Lander 80-87-167; 12. (tie between 3 — Daxton Fischer, Riverton 85-86-171 — Carter Lundberg, Lovell 87-84-171 — Kyler Graham, Riverton 81-90-171); 18. Brett Jones, Riverton 87-90-177; 21. (tie) Riley Stoudt, Lander 85-95-180; 31. (tie) Owen Sweeney, Lander 94-99-193; 46. Craig Hansen 105-100-205.

Fremont County 3A State Girls Golf Results: 4. Maddie Korrell, Lander Valley 81-95-176; 18. (tie) Emma Korrell, Lander Valley 116-102-218; 22. Morgan Hill, Lander Valley 111-114-225; 40. Jamison Hatch, Lander 129-152-281; Aspen Ablard, Riverton 108-DNS-108.

Wyoming 3A Boys Team Results: Riverton 633 (313-320), Worland 665 (333-332), Buffalo 694 (340-354), Cody 701 (355-346), Lander Valley 744 (363-381), Lovell 744 (371-373), Douglas 746 (369-377), Star Valley 746 (361-385), Torrington 751 (380-371), Powell 768 (394-374), Green River 778 (385-393), Pinedale 811 (403-408), Wheatland 865 (440-425), Lyman 871 (414-457), Rawlins 917 (469-448).

Wyoming 3A Girls Team Results: 1. Wheatland 556 (283-273), 2. Green River 558 (278-280), 3. Lovell 577 (288-289); 4. Lander Valley 619 (308-311), 5. Star Valley 623 (305-318); 6. Buffalo 629 (311-318); 7. Lyman 686 (342-344), 8. Worland 692 (358-334), 9. Torrington 716 (353-363), 10. Cody 764 (376-388), 11. Douglas 807 (395-412).