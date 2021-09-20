One Shot Antelope Hunt had only one team with three kills

The one Shot Antelope Hunt has a winner with the Triple B Shooters scoring three kills Saturday morning. Governor Mark Gordon missed his shot but Lander’s Wade Alexander and RHS Grad and State Auditor Kristi Racines scored kills for the host team. St. Rep Ember Oakley and St. Supt. Of Public Instruction Jillian Balow both missed their shots.

It’s the first time in the history of the hunt where women were invited to be on a team(s). With each other team having missed at least one shot, Triple B Shooters are the 2031 Champions of the Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt.