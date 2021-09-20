New Ag Policy Advisor named for Gov. Gordon

Governor Mark Gordon has announced a change in his Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The new Agriculture Policy Advisor is Kate Barlow, a Wyoming native who served as lead agriculture policy advisor for U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and Cynthia Lummis. Barlow replaces Joe Budd, who departed to attend law school.

“I’m thrilled to bring Kate’s breadth of knowledge on natural resource issues and deep ties to Wyoming’s agriculture communities to our office,” Governor Gordon said. “Her understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our producers has earned the respect of those working in agriculture, and will benefit all Wyoming citizens.”

Barlow grew up on a ranch near Gillette and earned her J.D. with honors from the University of Wyoming. She served as Senator Lummis’ lead policy advisor on agriculture, food safety, trade, judiciary, labor, social issues and Indian affairs. Previously, she advised Senator Enzi on agriculture, trade and judiciary issues. She was the Senator’s Finance Committee advisor for the passage of the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA), reviewed and vetted all judicial nominations and provided advice on legislative strategy.

“I am excited to join the Governor’s team and look forward to working hard for the State of Wyoming,” Barlow said.