Much Colder Today, Scattered Shows likely

Article Updated: September 20, 2021
Expect scattered showers today in the Wind River and Bighorn basins. WyoToday Photo by Ernie Over

There will be scattered rain showers, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms through this evening. A Freeze Watch is in effect for tonight as temperatures will drop into the 30s and below. Warmer, mainly dry weather moves in for the rest of the week.

