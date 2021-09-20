Grand Marshal Named for UW Homecoming Parade

James “Lefty” Cole is the grand marshal for the University of Wyoming’s Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 23.

Homecoming events are scheduled Oct. 16-23, with the theme “Come Home, Cowboys.” Activities will include department open house celebrations, tailgate parties, Cowboy Coffee and the annual Homecoming parade. The week caps off with the UW football game against the University of New Mexico.

UniWyo Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of this year’s Homecoming.

Cole (B.S.’59, M.S. ’60) attended UW on a football scholarship. While pursuing his degrees in civil engineering, Cole met and married his late wife of 62 years, Carla Schad (B.A. ’60).

Following graduation, Cole accepted employment with Peter Kiewit Sons’ Co., where he started as a graduate engineer and advanced to an area manager. He, Carla and their three children — Kelly, Jana and Curt — lived in several states while he worked on interstate highway projects throughout the West. His 20-year career with Kiewit included serving on the board of directors in Omaha, Neb., where the company is based.

After retiring from Kiewit in 1982, Cole bought the Deerwood Ranch west of Laramie. Then, in 1994, he purchased the Vee Bar Guest Ranch, located between Laramie and Centennial. For 25 years, he hosted guests from around the U.S. and other countries. He also worked with staff from various UW departments, including the athletics department, to organize dinners and special events.

In 2019, he and Carla moved to Laramie because of Carla’s declining health. Although Carla died last year, Cole remains in Laramie, where he continues to support the university and UW Athletics. A longtime member of the Cowboy Joe Club, Cole is a Scholarship Circle donor.

He will lead the Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at Ninth Street and Ivinson Avenue. The UW Alumni Association (UWAA) will coordinate the parade.

Individuals or groups interested in participating in the parade must fill out an application and return it to the UWAA office at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St., by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Applications are available at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming.

The Homecoming football game will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos. The Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility opens three hours before kickoff.

Other Homecoming events scheduled are:

— The UW alumni Homecoming University Store discount will be available Friday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. UW graduates can visit the UWAA table at the University Store, located in the Wyoming Union, to receive their discount. Graduates who register Friday will receive two 25 percent off discount coupons. One coupon can be redeemed Friday, and the second coupon can be redeemed Saturday.

Members of the Class of 1971, who will celebrate their 50th reunion, will receive 50 percent off. Additionally, members of the Class of 1970, who celebrated their 50th reunion virtually last year, will receive a 50 percent off discount this year. Some exceptions apply to the discounts, including technology and textbooks.

The first 300 alumni to receive their discount Friday will receive a 2021 UWAA Homecoming T-shirt. Limited sizes will be available. Homecoming event schedule booklets also will be available at the University Store.

Alumni who are not able to participate in person during Homecoming can visit www.uwyo.edu/homecoming for details on how to redeem an online University Store discount that is valid Friday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Oct. 23.

— The UWAA will celebrate the 50th Club Reunion Oct. 22-23. The reunion will celebrate the honored classes of 1970 and 1971; all earlier graduated alumni are invited to attend. Registration is open through Monday, Oct. 11, at http://uw.uwyo.edu/reunion21 or email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu for a registration packet.

The UWAA also will honor the 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service Award recipients. For more information about the awards, visit www.uwyo.edu/alumni.

— Cowboy Coffee will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at the south lawn by Old Main. The Office of the President and the UWAA will host the event from 7-10 a.m. Complimentary UW travel mugs — one per person — and breakfast items will be available while they last.

For more information about UW Homecoming events, visit www.uwyo.edu/homecoming, call the UWAA office at (307) 766-4166, or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.