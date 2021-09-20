Breaking News

Equipment purchase contracts up on Riverton agenda for Tuesday night

News
Article Updated: September 20, 2021
Comments Off on Equipment purchase contracts up on Riverton agenda for Tuesday night

The Riverton City Council has a short agenda for Tuesday night with only three action items up for approval.

#1 – Approve the purchase of a new wheel loader with fork and grapple attachments in the amount of $181,976 to Titan Machinery.

#2 – Approve the purchase of one compact tractor with a front mounted blade and a 60” rotary broom in the amount of $38,674.03 to Titan Machinery.

#3. Council approve a Urban Systems Cooperative Agreement with the Wyoming Transportation Department.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall’s Council Chambers and can also be viewed on the City’s cable channel 191 or on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

See the agenda below”

Post navigation

Posted in: