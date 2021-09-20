Equipment purchase contracts up on Riverton agenda for Tuesday night

The Riverton City Council has a short agenda for Tuesday night with only three action items up for approval.

#1 – Approve the purchase of a new wheel loader with fork and grapple attachments in the amount of $181,976 to Titan Machinery.

#2 – Approve the purchase of one compact tractor with a front mounted blade and a 60” rotary broom in the amount of $38,674.03 to Titan Machinery.

#3. Council approve a Urban Systems Cooperative Agreement with the Wyoming Transportation Department.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall’s Council Chambers and can also be viewed on the City’s cable channel 191 or on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

See the agenda below”