March 4, 1947 – Sept. 14, 2021

Bonnie Federer Miller, 74, of Lander, Wyoming died on September 14, 2021, at Hospice of Laramie in Laramie, Wyoming following a brief illness. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date in Lander, Wyoming.

Bonnie was born March 4, 1947, to John Federer II and Ruby Cathcart in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She moved to Lander as a child and it became the only place she truly called home.

Bonnie was known for her humor, creativity and fierce independence. While raising her children she was known to create one-of-a-kind toys, books and quilts personalized to best suit each child’s personality and interests. She filled her home with enough delicious baked goods and food to feed any number of children who were passing through, even if they didn’t technically belong to her. She welcomed all into her home and made sure each person felt cared for and welcome, creating a large extended family.

Bonnie’s kindness went far beyond the humans in her life. She had a profound love of nature and surrounded herself with flowers and her garden. She was the first to rescue a wild animal or adopt a pet in need of a loving home. Spending time each day tending to her “critters” was a true joy and source of happiness throughout her life. Her yard was filled with the plumpest squirrels and birds around, spoiling them was a favorite hobby.

When Bonnie rejoined the workforce as her children grew older, she became a fixture in a number of local businesses. Bonnie’s unique personality and sense of humor helped her to develop lifelong friendships and bonds with coworkers and customers alike. She was kind and generous and never hesitated to lend a helping hand or sound advice to anyone in need of a little extra support.

Bonnie married Ray Miller in June of 1997. She found great happiness with him, sharing a love of the Lander area and Wyoming’s beautiful nature and wilderness.

Bonnie is survived by her children Joelle Ashley of Gunnison, Colorado and Rebecca Ashley of Laramie, Wyoming; siblings Gary (Florance) Tallman of Placerville, California, Jeanne Hessling of Vancouver, Washington and Mike (Terry) Federer of Lander; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband Ray Miller, parents John Federer II and Ruby Cathcart, son Denny Ashley and brother John Federer III.

Memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or the Denny Ashley Memorial Scholarship, c/o CWC Foundation, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY 82501.

