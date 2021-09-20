Airport hits 10,000 passenger boardings this past week

For the first time in eight years, there are over 10,000 passengers who flew out of Riverton through September 16th. The long-sought milestone was reported by Riverton City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, who also serves at the Manager of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport and who is member of the Airport’s FAST (Fremont County Air Service Team).

Butterfield announced the milestone in an email to airport stakeholders: Dear Airport Stakeholders,

For the first time since 2013, I am pleased to announce Central Wyoming Regional Airport has again exceeded the 10,000 enplanement threshold. This accomplishment is the result of many years of hard work and dedication from many people. Thank you for your support! Fremont County is a flying community and this return to 10k is something I expect to see again as we continue our successful partnership with United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines. Onward and upward! Kyle Butterfield

Achieving the 10,000 passenger level is the latest high mark for the airport, which is served by United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines.

Butterfield’s announcement came after another solid month of passengers flying out of Riverton’s Central Wyoming Regional Airport. As the graph above shows, August 2021’s 1,647 passengers who boarded a flight locally, was the most in the last 10 years.