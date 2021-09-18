Wranglers, Cougars, Bobcats and Warriors with wins in Friday games

Top Ranked Shoshoni only allowed one touchdown from visiting St. Stephens and the Wranglers cruised to a 72-6 win. Meanwhile, #4 Wind River made the long trip to Yoder and had a happy bus ride home after an 8-6 win over the Cyclones. Thermopolis finally opened its season at home and earned a big 41-14 victory over Kemmerer and the Worland Warriors, on the Road at Green River, captured a 49 to 35 win over the Wolves.

Lander Valley dropped a close 20-14 game at Evanston’s Kay Fackrell Stadium and the Riverton Wolverines lost the Broncs in Jackson Hole 28 to 17. Greybull pounded Wyoming Indian 50 to 0.

Today, the Dubois Rams will be playing the Meeteetse Longhorns on the road up in Park County.

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 17

Class 4A

#2 Sheridan 27, #1 Rock Springs 24

#3 Thunder Basin 10, Cheyenne Central 7

#4 Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 8

#5 Casper Natrona 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Campbell County 65, Cheyenne South 15 –

Class 3A

@ Evanston 20, Lander Valley 14

@ #2 Jackson 28, Riverton 17

Worland 49, @ Green River 35

#1 Cody 49, Buffalo 14

#3 Powell 17, #4 Douglas 0

#5 Star Valley 74, Rawlins 7

Class 2A

Thermopolis 41, Kemmerer 14

#1 Wheatland 38, #5 Upton-Sundance 28

#2 Lyman 34, #3 Lovell 15

#4 Torrington 42, Tongue River 14

Big Piney 28, Pinedale 0

Cokeville 28, Mountain View 7

Big Horn 20, Newcastle 0

Burns 26, Glenrock 22

Class 1A-9 Man

@ #1 Shoshoni 72, St. Stephens 6

#4 Wind River 8, @ #5 Southeast 6

@ Greybull 50, Wyoming Indian 0

#2 Pine Bluffs 52, #5 Saratoga 0

#3 Lusk 50, Moorcroft 6

Rocky Mountain 19, Riverside 12

Wright 20, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 7

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score:

#3 Little Snake River 68 Burlington 16

Guernsey-Sunrise 44, Sioux County, NE 42 (6-Man)



Hulett 67, Sheridan Soph 54 (6-Man)

Saturday, Sept. 18

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Dubois at #1 Meeteetse, noon

#2 Farson-Eden at #5 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Natrona Soph. at Midwest, 10 a.m.

H.E.M. at Natrona Soph. – canceled

Open: Kaycee