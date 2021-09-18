No charges in June Officer Involved Shooting that led to the death of a 24-year-old man

An investigation in which a Wyoming State Trooper shot a suspect during a struggle just south of Lander on the Sinks Canyon Road has concluded and Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun has concluded no charges will be filed against the office. The suspect in the case died of his injuries. The letter explaining LeBrun’s decision is copied in its entirety below:
