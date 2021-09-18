Breaking News

No charges in June Officer Involved Shooting that led to the death of a 24-year-old man

Article Updated: September 18, 2021
Law Enforcement vehicles are parked in front of 1400 Sinks Canyon Road where a canopy has been erected at the scene to protect evidence of a officer involved shooting following a high speed car chase and struggle. Courtesy Photo

An investigation in which a Wyoming State Trooper shot a suspect during a struggle just south of Lander on the Sinks Canyon Road has concluded and Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun has concluded no charges will be filed against the office. The suspect in the case died of his injuries. The letter explaining LeBrun’s decision is copied in its entirety below:

